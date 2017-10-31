Sri Sri Ravi Shankar a 'government agent' interested Ayodhya dispute: Congress

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP-led centre on Tuesday, the Congress said that spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a "government agent" with interests in the ongoing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya.

"Sri Sri is representing the government interests," said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, while responding to a question on the Art of Living founder's involvement in the Ram Temple issue.

On Friday, the spiritual guru admitted to playing the peacemaker in the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Temple dispute, offering an out-of-court settlement.

“There were efforts in 2003-04 too. But environment more positive now. I am doing this in my own capacity. It is completely non-political,” he said, adding, “A platform is needed where both communities can show essence of brotherhood,” he said.

Questioning the motives, Vadakkan asked who had appointed people like the Art of Living Foundation chief to take charge of the issue.

"Now the whole issue is, if they are government agents working towards this, I think that defeats the very purpose the Supreme Court mentioned," the Congress leader said.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear the historic Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case from December 5.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi met the Art of Living founder in Bengaluru, in hopes of resolving the long-pending dispute.

“The whole country respects Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, I am sure the issue will be resolved....Have requested Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that talks should be held only with those who want an agreement,” Rizvi added.

