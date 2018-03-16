SSC exam scam: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets protesters

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the students protesting against the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper. The Congress president met the protestors outside CGO complex in Delhi.

Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for trying to hide the SSC paper leak, further asking to stop playing with the future of the youth.

जुमला था हर साल 2 करोड़ रोज़गार

ऊपर से वैकेंसियों पर वार नाक के नीचे होता SSC महाघोटाला

साहेब बताएं इसपर पर्दा क्यों डाला? युवाओं का भविष्य कर रहे तार तार

क्या नौकरियों पर सिर्फ़ पैसे वालों का अधिकार? युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलना बंद करो

व्यापम का राष्ट्रीयकरण करने वालों शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/3fytodRDbd — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 15, 2018

"The promise of providing two crore jobs to the youth every year was 'jumla' (gimmick). On top of that, vacancies have been decreased," Gandhi wrote on Twitter. "The big scam has happened under this government's very nose. 'Saheb' should tell why the issue was being hidden," he added.

Gandhi further said those nationalising the Vyapam scam should be ashamed.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry into the matter on Wednesday.

The SSC exam protests that started off in the national capital, gained momentum with the aspirants agitating in other parts of the country including Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

With agency inputs