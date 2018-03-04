SSC paper leak: Process for CBI investigation has begun, says Manoj Tiwari after meeting Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday met with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and pressed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak.

Tiwari went to meet the Home Minister along with protesting SSC aspirants to discuss their concern.

Speaking to reporters later, Tiwari said that he had met Rajnath Singh along with protesting SSC aspirants during which their demand for a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak was accepted. "Home



''The Home Minister heard the students and assured action in this regard," he said.

Tiwari further said that if corruption has happened then it should be investigated adding, "We are against corruption and the demand of these students is very genuine."

"I have complete faith in my government, the culprit whoever it may be, will not be spared as BJP and Delhi state stand by their demand," he added.

''I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Tiwari's colleague and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Meenakshi Lekhi too assured the aspirants of a fair investigation at the earliest.

"We have had a meeting with the Home Minister and he assured us that an investigation has been initiated in the case," she said adding that a thorough probe will be done in the matter.

Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating".

On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9.

JLN metro station closed amid protests outside CGO Complex

The JLN Stadium station of the Delhi Metro remained closed for public for the second day on Sunday in the wake of an ongoing protest by students at the nearby CGO Complex.

The station falls on the Delhi Metro network's busy Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar.

It was closed around 9 am on Saturday on the orders of Delhi Police.

"As advised by police, the JLN Stadium station will remain closed today also for public till further directions," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Police yesterday said the station was closed for the public to prevent any disturbance after hundreds of students gathered near the station building.

Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is head-quartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held last year following allegations of irregularities and mass cheating.

Anna Hazare meets protesters



In a related development, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare today met the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants who are protesting against the alleged paper leak of the combined graduate level exam.

The protesters have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led investigation into the matter.

Hazare urged the protestors to walk on the path of non-violence and demanded the government to take action in this regard.

"While opposing injustice and harassment, it is extremely important to walk on the path of non-violence. This strengthens the democracy," he told the protestors.

"We will wait for the government to take a decision and then see what we need to do. I urge all of you to not get violent in the meantime," he added.

(With Agency inputs)