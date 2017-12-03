Stop 'fatwas' against 'nationalist' values that guide us to help Indians: Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at those issuing "fatwas" to "nationalists" and said it is the same “nationalism” that guided his government to rescue scores of distressed Indians abroad.

“It is our 'nationalism' that made us get Father Tom and Father Prem back. When Judith D'Souza was kidnapped, we once again did whatever we could to bring this daughter of India back,” PM Modi said at an election rally here.

Those who are issuing "fatwas" against "nationalists" should see the government's efforts to rescue Indians from difficult situations abroad, he said.

“Father Tom was guided by his love for Lord Christ and was working. We got him back. We also got back Father Prem, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan.

“Our nurses were stranded in West Asia. When these nurses, who are doing such humanitarian work, how can anyone sleep in peace. Every effort was undertaken to bring them back home,” Modi said.

He heaped praises on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her commendable work in helping the distressed Indian citizens abroad.

“Have you seen how active Sushma Swaraj ji is? Guided by humanitarian values, she is serving so many people in need - they can be in any part of the world but she helps them,” he said.

The prime minister said he was “surprised to see a man associated with spirituality release a diktat saying remove the nationalist forces from power”.

“It is Rashtra Bhakti that transcends all barriers and it is what guides us to help every Indian, in every part of India and the world,” Modi said.

The prime minister is on a whirlwind tour of Gujarat to campaign for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly elections in the state on December 9 and 14.