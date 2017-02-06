Subhas Chandra Bose's driver Nizamuddin passes away, PM Narendra Modi had honoured him by touching his feet

Azamgarh: Nizamuddin, a member of the Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj during the freedom struggle, passed away on Monday morning.

Colonel Nizamuddin alias Saifuddin was 116.

He died today in Dhakwa village in Mubarakpur area in Azamgarh after a prolonged illness.

He served as a driver-cum-guard of Bose after the INA was formed. He accompanied Bose when he went to meet Hitler to seek help to secure freedom for India.

He also accompanied Bose during his trips to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

He is survived by his 107-year-old wife Ajbunisa, daughter Habibunnisa (85) and sons Akhtar Ali (72), Anwar Ali (65) and Sheikh Akram (55).

Last year, Nizamuddin hogged the limelight when he opened a bank account at an age of 116 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, honoured Nizamuddin by touching his feet in Varanasi.