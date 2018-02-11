Sunjwan camp attack: 2 more security personnel, 1 civilian killed as Army operation continues

The death toll in the terrorist attack on an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu and Kashmir has now reached five, as two more security personnel and one civilian have reportedly been martyred. One more terrorist has also been gunned down, taking the total number of terrorists killed to four.

On Saturday, two JCOs got killed as the terrorists carried out an early morning attack at the Army camp. In retaliation, the forces had killed three terrorists in gunbattle.

The operation by the security forces at the site of the attack is on even over 27 hours after the attack was carried out. Though there are no confirmed reports on whether a gunbattle is continuing, it is believed that the forces are now conducting a search and combing operation in the area.

#SunjwanArmyCamp terror attack: Operation still underway, 3 terrorists were killed & two security personnel also lost their lives yesterday (visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/HKsnQiuhF7 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Speakin about the operation, Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said, "Three terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon."

#SunjwanArmyCamp terror attack: Operation underway for last 27 hours (visual deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Bzaw3GFx3U — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

On Saturday, at least three terrorists were killed while two JCOs were martyred in the fierce gunbattle. Some AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons were also recovered from the terrorists neutralised by the security forces.

Meanwhile, reports quoted intelligence sources as saying that Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and JeM chief Masood Azhar are the masterminds of the attack on the Army camp.

Reports cited intercepts from Pakistan and said that a meeting between the chiefs of the terror groups was held recently in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The two groups also reportedly organised a terrorist camp in Muzaffarabad.

The terrorists who attacked the Army camp were reportedly trained at this training camp and then sent to the Indian side of the border.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting with top state government officials, including J&K Police DGP SP Vaid. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf Mir were killed in the attack by a group of militants.

Army helicopters and drones were also pressed into service to ascertain the exact location of the terrorists. While there was no action around the main entrance and vehicles were moving along the Jammu-Lakhanpur bypass in front of the camp, Army personnel in bullet-proof vehicles were engaged in the operation to rescue people from the family quarters in the rear side of the base.

Contingents of para-military CRPF and police personnel were also posted outside the boundary wall and were keeping curious onlookers at bay to avoid civilian casualties. Generators and searchlights were brought to the camp, apparently for a night assault.