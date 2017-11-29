Suraj Pal Amu, who threatened to behead Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, quits as Haryana BJP media coordinator

Chandigarh: Suraj Pal Amu, the Haryana BJP leader who had sometimes back threatened director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone over controversial film Padmavati, resigned as the party's chief media coordinator on Wednesday.

According to ANI, Amu had created headlines by warning that he will burn down any movie theatre that screened Padmavati, which is facing stiff opposition from several right-wing outfits including Sri Rajput Karni Sena over alleged ''distortion of historical facts''.

Amu had also offered a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone who would behead Bhansali, the director of Padmavati, or actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the titular role of Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati.

BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu who had threatened Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over #Padmavati resigns as Haryana Chief Media Coordinator of the party (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KAQKK9bM02 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

Amu had made the Rs 10-crore reward offer after an individual from Meerut announced a Rs 5-crore bounty on the heads of Bhansali and Deepika.

The Haryana BJP media chief's comments had sparked an outrage and he was subsequently booked by the Gurgaon authorities.



Amu is also reportedly upset with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for not announcing a ban on Padmavati's release across the BJP-ruled state.

The movie has so far faced stiff resistance from several Rajput organisations over rumours that it contains a dream sequence depicting a romantic scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji (played by actor Ranveer Singh).

Several states including UP, MP, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat have already banned the film's release.

Padmavati, which was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, also awaits a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Chief Ministers of five states where the movie has been banned had said that they will not allow Bhansali's movie to release until 'objectionable scenes' are removed.

Sri Rajput Karni Sena had even called for a nation-wide shutdown on December 1 - the day when the film was earlier supposed to be released.