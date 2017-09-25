More surgical strikes if Pakistan hasn't received the message yet: Army Chief

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that surgical strikes were a message to Pakistan.

At the same time, he hinted at more if necessary.

Speaking after the launch of a book, he said, "Surgical strikes were a message we communicated."

"If required and if the adversary does not behave and if we have to, with these kinds of activities, we will continue," Rawat added.

However, he pointed out that there were "other ways of doing these, it need not take the same form."

The Pakistan-based terror outfits were severely hit in the cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads carried out by the Indian Army.

In a well-calibrated operation, on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army had moved across the LoC and smashed terror launch pads.

The strikes had been carried out days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned that Uri attack would not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had dismissed the strikes as "fabrication of truth".

(With Agency inputs)