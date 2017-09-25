close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

More surgical strikes if Pakistan hasn't received the message yet: Army Chief

On the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army had moved across the LoC and smashed terror launch pads.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 21:59
More surgical strikes if Pakistan hasn&#039;t received the message yet: Army Chief
File photo

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that surgical strikes were a message to Pakistan.

At the same time, he hinted at more if necessary.

Speaking after the launch of a book, he said, "Surgical strikes were a message we communicated."

"If required and if the adversary does not behave and if we have to, with these kinds of activities, we will continue," Rawat added.

However, he pointed out that there were "other ways of doing these, it need not take the same form."

The Pakistan-based terror outfits were severely hit in the cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads carried out by the Indian Army.

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
MUST READ
Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander

In a well-calibrated operation, on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army had moved across the LoC and smashed terror launch pads.

The strikes had been carried out days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned that Uri attack would not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had dismissed the strikes as "fabrication of truth".

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Surgical strikesPakistanArmy chiefBipin RawatLoCTerror launch pads

From Zee News

US declared war on us, we will shoot their planes down: North Korea
World

US declared war on us, we will shoot their planes down: Nor...

Here’s how ‘lucky’ people are different from unlucky ones
World

Here’s how ‘lucky’ people are different from unlucky ones

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka to seek SC nod to release less Cauvery water to T...

Data usage on telcos network doubled in 6 months to 359 PB: Nokia
Technology

Data usage on telcos network doubled in 6 months to 359 PB:...

Another big scheme, another poll promise: PM Modi sets the tone for 2019 polls
India

Another big scheme, another poll promise: PM Modi sets the...

Adopted daughter of Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail
DelhiDelhi

Adopted daughter of Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC for anticipato...

E-commerce sites end festive sales; mobiles, electronics top hits
Technology

E-commerce sites end festive sales; mobiles, electronics to...

Russian cannibal family confesses to killing and eating 30 people
World

Russian cannibal family confesses to killing and eating 30...

Jammu and Kashmir

NIA questions J&K student, trader on terror funding

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

BHU row: When did protest against molestation become anti-national?

In the shoes of the Governor

DNA Edit | Power points: Swaraj’s speech breached through Pakistan’s bulwark

The terrible track record of land governance in India

Safeguarding India's heritage: DNA takes a look at Ministry of Culture