Sushma Swaraj to meet Pakistan Foreign Minister on the sidelines of UNGA in New York

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting her counterpart in Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. Confirming the development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM and Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time."

"This is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue," the MEA spokesperson added.

The announcement of a meeting comes hours after a letter by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported. In the letter, the Pakistani PM had called for a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries to improve ties between the neighbouring countries.

"Building on the mutual desire for peace between our two countries, I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Qureshi and the External Affairs Minister Ms Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC Foreign Ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. They can explore the way forward, especially the holding of the SAARC Council of ministers followed by the SAARC Summit in Islamabad. The summit will offer an opportunity for you to visit Pakistan and for us to restart the stalled dialogue process," Imran said in his letter.