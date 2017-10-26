Swiss couple chased and thrashed in Agra; Sushma Swaraj intervenes

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government after a Swiss couple was attacked in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri.

The couple, hailing from Lausanne in Switzerland, was chased and badly thrashed by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

The attack had left the couple battered and bruised. From Agra, the couple was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Taking a serious note of the incident, EAM Swaraj took to Twitter and assured that the couple will be provided full help from government officials.

I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government. / 1 https://t.co/NbJk4BF5iS via @TOICitiesNews — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

My officers will reach them in the hospital. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the couple had arrived in India on September 30 and reached Agra on Saturday.

Following a visit to the Taj Mahal, they reached Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

They were roaming around the railway station when some miscreants started stalking them.

The youths also allegedly passed lewd comments on the couple and started taking their photographs on their phones.

One of the 4 youths later hit Quentin on his head several times. The group also attacked Marie, who then raised an alarm and people from the area rushed to their help, while the miscreants fled.

The couple was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ANI today claimed that an FIR has been registered against four unknown persons and one of them has been arrested by the Agra Police.