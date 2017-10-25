US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, in his remarks at a joint media interaction with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said that US supports India's emergence as a leading power and was willing to provide New Delhi with advanced technologies for its military modernisation.

Tillerson added that US would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism and that terror safe havens will not be tolerated.

He further said that the two countries would cooperate further in the Indo-Pacific region to promote rules-based commerce, in remarks apparently targeted at China over its growing belligerence in the South China Sea.

"India plays an important role in this effort. In the fight against terrorism, the United States will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with India. Terror safe havens will not be tolerated," he said.

The US' top official said he will continue to contribute to Indian capabilities to provide security throughout the region.

(With IANS inputs)