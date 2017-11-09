Ten long-distance special trains cancelled due to bad weather, many others running late

New Delhi: Ten long distance trains arriving in the national capital were cancelled due to fog on Thursday while 41 others were running late, the Northern Railway said.

The Mahananda Express-15484 from Alipur Duar Junction, Poorvottar Sampark Kranti-15602 from Silchar, Kashi Vishwanath Express-14258 from Varanasi and Aii Jat Express-12413 from Ajmer Junction were among those cancelled due to fog, it said.

Nine trains were also rescheduled, the Northern Railways said.

Keeping in view the low visibility due to inclement weather conditions, a few Special trains have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/skx5PHIY7W — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 9, 2017

Meanwhile, dense smog continued to engulf the national capital for a third day on Thursday.

The visibility was 200 metres in the morning, but it improved gradually to 800 metres by 5.30 pm.

"The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted shallow fog in some areas for tomorrow morning but a possibility of dense smog in few other areas.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 30 and 14 degrees Celsius," the official added, PTI reported.

A choking blanket of smog enveloped the national capital this week, prompting the authorities to announce closure of schools till Sunday and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.

A "pollution emergency" prevailed in Delhi for the third straight day today as the toxic cloud of smog kept the city shrouded, a situation which is likely to persist for another 48 hours.