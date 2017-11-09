Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi: What you need to know

New Delhi: The AAP government has brought back the Odd-Even road management rule to fight against rising pollution in the capital. First introduced on January 1 of 2016 and then again on April 15, this is the city's third tryst with Odd-Even rule.

Following are some of the key highlights this time:

* The Odd-Even road management rule will be in force from November 13 (Monday) to November 17 (Friday).

* The list of exemptions will be the same as on last two occasions. It includes CNG cars with IGL-certified hologram stickers, two-wheelers, women-only vehicles - including children up to 12 years of age, vehicles being used for medical emergencies, vehicles being used by differently-abled and vehicles carrying school children in uniform. (Full list of exemptions here)

* Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has said IGL stickers will be available at 22 CNG pumps across Delhi from November 10.

* He has also said extra buses for public transportation is being arranged.

* Pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas spiked in recent days. While schools are shut till Sunday (November 12), trucks have been banned from entering the city (barring those carrying essential commodities). Construction and industrial activities have also been banned.