Terror attack

Terrorists attack Army camp, police station in J&K’s Bandipora

Terrorists on Tuesday evening attacked an Indian Army post in Hajin area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, at least four to six terrorists stormed the Army camp from two sides. They attack the camp of 30 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station.

Representational image

The terrorists reportedly fired around eight rounds using Underbarrel Grenade Launcher towards army and police personnel. They carried out the attack around 8.30 pm.

The fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively", a senior police officer said, adding that it was not a suicide attack. The area has been cordoned off and combing operations have been started, the officer said.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI Inputs)

