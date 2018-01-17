Terrorists pose nuclear threat, need to identify nations sponsoring them: Army chief

New Delhi: Terrorists infiltrating India have access to high-tech weapons, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2018 event in New Delhi, General Rawat warned that militants' access to nuclear warfare could mean doom for mankind.

“The threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling in the hands of terrorists can be a disaster for humanity,” he said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, General Rawat stressed that nations sponsoring terrorist organisations need to be singled out.

“The terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. Need to identify nations who are sponsors,” he said.

The Army Chief also recommended imposing restrictions on social media to tackle the well-oiled terrorist network.

“In a democratic country, people won't like it but have to take a call on whether we want safe and secure environment or willing to accept curbs (on social media) temporarily so terrorism can be dealt with,” he said.

This is not the first time the Army chief has warned against the possible use of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) weapons by terrorist organisations.

"The threat of the use of CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) weapons is becoming a reality, particularly from the non-state actors," he said last week.