This Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi delivers his third longest speech

Independence Day

On the occasion of the country's 72nd Independence Day, PM Modi spoke for about 82 minutes from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. 

New Delhi: On the occasion on country's 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital during which he reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to the take the nation to the newer heights. 

The PM, who spoke on a wide range of issues and made several key announcements, delivered nearly 82-minute long speech. This was the Prime Minister's third longest speech in the last five years.

This was also his last Independence Day address ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

In his speech, the PM spoke at length about the progress India has made under his government and asserted that its rise is being hailed by the world.   

PM Modi had last year delivered his shortest Independence Day speech.

Having made a record of delivering the longest Independence Day speech - 94 minutes – in 2016, PM limited his speech at 57 minutes in 2017.

In 2016, he had spoken for 96 minutes - the longest ever Independence Day address by an Indian Prime Minister. 

PM Modi spoke for over 65 minutes in 2014 and 86 minutes in 2015

Modi's predecessor Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 speeches during his long tenure at the helm, stuck to the 50-minute mark in his Independence Day speeches. 

While he delivered speeches that lasted 50 minutes only on two occasions - 2005 and 2006 - during the remaining eight years, his speech ranged from 32 to 45 minutes.

Modi's party colleague and the first BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee spoke for about 30-35 minutes in his Independence Day addresses.

On August 2002, he delivered a speech that lasted 25 minutes, while in 2003 he gave a 30-minute address from the historic 17th-century Mughal monument. 

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for about 72 minutes in 1947, which was till 2015 the longest ever speech by an Indian leader from the Red Fort.

Interestingly, in his radio address ''Mann Ki Baat'' last year, PM Modi said that he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long" and promised to make a shorter speech.

(With PTI inputs)

