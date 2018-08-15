हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinnaswami Subramania Bharti

PM Narendra Modi quotes Tamil poet Subramania Bharti in Independence Day speech

One of the highlights of PM Modi's speech was the special mention of 20th century Tamil poet Chinnaswami Subramania Bharti.

PM Narendra Modi quotes Tamil poet Subramania Bharti in Independence Day speech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the 72nd Independence Day. 

On the occasion, the PM also addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his speech, the Prime Minister spoke on a wide range of issues and assured the country of his government's unflinching commitment to take the nation to newer heights.

However, one of the highlights of PM Modi's speech was the special mention of the great 20th century Tamil poet Chinnaswami Subramania Bharti.

Bharti. is regarded as the father of modern Tamil style of writing.

Quoting Bharti in his speech, the PM said that the great Tamil poet had once said that India will emerge not only as a great nation but also as a major inspiration to others. Free from all barriers, India will be a guiding light to all nations in the path of salvation, the PM said quoting the great Tamilian poet.

Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati, also known as 'Bharathiyar' was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist, Indian independence activist and a social reformer from Tamil Nadu. 

PM Modi had earlier mentioned “Silappadhikaaram Kannagi” and Subramania Bharati in his address to Sri Lankan Parliament in 2015.

He also recited a few lines from ‘Sindu Nadiyin Misai’ composed by the great nationalist poet Subramanian Bharati in the early 20th century.

This was his fifth speech at the 17th-century monument since he became the Prime Minister. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

"Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind!" Modi said in a tweet.

Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind! #IndependenceDayIndia

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं! जय हिंद!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

PM Modi earlier reached Raj Ghat and paid floral tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. 

