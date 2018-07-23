हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alwar lynching

This is Modi's brutal New India: Rahul Gandhi on Alwar lynching incident

Rahul Gandhi's attack came after reports said that police personnel first took cows to a shelter home at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to hospital.

This is Modi&#039;s brutal New India: Rahul Gandhi on Alwar lynching incident

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has now hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged delay by Rajasthan police in taking Alwar mob lynching victim to hospital. Citing that the cops reportedly took a tea break while going the hospital, the Gandhi scion said that “this is Modi’s brutal New India”.

Sharing a media report about the alleged delay by the policemen in taking the victim, Akbar Khan aka Rakbar Khan, to the hospital, the Congress president tweeted, “Policemen in Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die.”

This came after reports emerged that following the attack by the mob on the 28-year-old victim, the police personnel first took cows to a shelter home at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to hospital. Reports also said that the cops took a tea break on their way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, sources also told Zee News that the police personnel could have saved the victim had they rushed him to hospital immediately.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had taken cognisance of media reports that there was delay by the policemen.

Kataria told news agency ANI, “According to few media reports there was delay by the police in taking the victim to the hospital. We will get this information verified and if it is found true, we will take action against those responsible.”

Dr Hasan, who inspected the victim after he was brought to the hospital, confirmed that Akbar Khan was declared brought dead to the hospital at 4 am. He said that the body was sent to Alwar for post-mortem on the request of a police officer.

Tags:
Alwar lynchingMob lynchingAlwar mob lynchingRahul GandhiNarendra ModiAlwarRajasthan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close