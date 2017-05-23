close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 16:37
This VIDEO of Indian Army destroying Pakistani posts will swell your chest with pride! MUST WATCH

New Delhi: Every true Indian will feel proud after watching this video!

In a major strike against terrorism and those aiding militancy in Kashmir, Indian Army has destroyed several Pakistani posts in Naushera.

In a first, the Indian Army has released a video proof as well.

WATCH:-

