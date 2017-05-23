This VIDEO of Indian Army destroying Pakistani posts will swell your chest with pride! MUST WATCH
New Delhi: Every true Indian will feel proud after watching this video!
In a major strike against terrorism and those aiding militancy in Kashmir, Indian Army has destroyed several Pakistani posts in Naushera.
In a first, the Indian Army has released a video proof as well.
WATCH:-
#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017