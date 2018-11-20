हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi pollution

To battle Delhi pollution, artificial rainfall being considered through cloud seeding

Delhi's air quality has oscillated between 'poor', 'very poor' and 'hazardous' in the first three weeks of November.

Reuters Photo

New Delhi: The toxic air quality over the National Capital Region (NCR) has persisted through November, prompting union environment minister Mahesh Sharma to reveal that artificial rainfall through cloud seeding may be considered as the next step of action.

Delhi's air quality has oscillated between 'poor', 'very poor' and 'hazardous' in the first three weeks of November. The days following Diwali were especially bad with air quality plummeting to toxic levels. Trucks were banned from entering the city - unless carrying essential items, while construction activities too were halted for a few days. The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, however, said that extending the ban was not a practical solution. It suggested bringing back the odd-even traffic system or taking diesel vehicles off Delhi roads.

While the proposals have not yet been implemented, Sharma said that if the air quality worsens, cloud seeding could be considered. "If the situation worsens then the option of 'cloud seeding' to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step, can be considered," he told news agency ANI.

Cloud seeding, in simplified terms, refers to the process of injecting certain chemicals into clouds to induce more rainfall by increasing the moisture content.

While it is unclear how far cloud seeding could be of help, Delhi and adjoining areas need every help possible because residents - especially children, elderly and those with respiratory ailments - are suffering. Some studies have shown that residents in NCR may have a reduced lifespan by 10 years due to sustained exposure to air pollution here. Medical experts and environmentalists too have warned against severe health problems unless urgent measures are not put into place.

