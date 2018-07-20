हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Truck strike

Transporters call for nation-wide strike: The what and why of protests

High fuel prices and repeatedly stopping at toll plazas are some of the things transport organisations in the country are protesting against.

Transporters call for nation-wide strike: The what and why of protests

New Delhi: Transporters across the country have called for a nation-wide strike on Friday - a move which could see supply of goods, especially essential items (barring milk, vegetables and medicines), taking a hit.

The strike has been called by All India Motor Transport Congress and has received support from several state truck associations including Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathana which is responsible for school buses operating in the city.

 

Tags:
Truck strikeTransporter StrikeGSTTruck associationTrucks in India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close