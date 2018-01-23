Triple talaq is an excuse, Modi government wants to target Shariat: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the issue of triple talaq bill, which could not be passed by Parliament in the Winter Session due to disruptions in Rajya Sabha.

He said that the target of the government was Islamic Sharia Law, on the pretext of “justice for women”. Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi said, “Justice for women is an excuse, the target is Shariat”.

Owaisi, who has been vocal against the criminalisation provision for those who pronounce triple talaq, further said that money needs to be allocated in budget for the victims of triple talaq, so that they have financial security when the husband is in prison.

“Money should be allocated in budget to give Rs 15 thousand per month to women who have been given triple talaq,” said the AIMIM chief. Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, “15 lakh nahi to 15 hazar hi dedo mitron”.

Owaisi had opposed the bill when it was tabled in Lok Sabha, saying that the bill was not required as triple talaq was already illegal in the country. He had also said that the bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence, adding that the issue must be incorporated in the domestic violence bill.

The AIMIM leader also questioned how a victim would get compensation if her husband is sent to jail.

Maintaining that not enough consultation was done on the bill, Owaisi said, ''This will be an injustice to Muslim women... Make a law where the 20 lakh women from other religions who have been abandoned, which also includes our 'bhabhi' in Gujarat... They should be given justice."

The controversial triple talaq bill that seeks to criminalise instant talaq with a provision of stringent punishment for the accused husband was earlier this month stalled in Rajya Sabha, as the Upper House was adjourned sine die. It was expected that the government would not wait for Budget Session and take ordinance route on the issue of triple talaq. However, there has been no official word from the government so far.