हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Truck strike

Truck strike enters second day, affects Maharashtra, MP, Delhi, Tamil Nadu

All-India Motor Transport Congress called a nationwide strike on Friday.

Truck strike enters second day, affects Maharashtra, MP, Delhi, Tamil Nadu
Image Courtesy: PTI

The second day of the truck strike continues on Saturday with locals facing problems after the School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra extended their support to the truckers strike on Friday. 

Locals in Mumbai are finding it difficult to send their children to school, with the streets and station being waterlogged after the rain.

As quoted by ANI, "All-India Motor Transport Congress' nationwide indefinite strike continues for the second day. Locals say 'We are facing a lot of problem. It is tough to send children to school on time. It's also raining so streets and stations are waterlogged. We don't even get a taxi."

The indefinite strike, declared by All-India Motor Transport Congress, started on Friday and received support from various state truck associations including Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathana which is responsible for school buses operating in the city.

States like Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra witnessing the effect of the strike from Friday. 

Over 8,000 buses in Mumbai and 40,000 buses across Maharashtra are affiliated to the School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra, adding up to the difficulties for locals.

Reports from Madhya Pradesh said the movement of commercial vehicles was affected in many parts of the state. Parvinder Singh Bhatia, president of Federation of Madhya Pradesh Motors and Goods Transport Association claimed that 95 per cent of the state's around 25,000 transporters were participating in the stir.

As many as 4.5 lakh trucks are off the roads in Tamil Nadu since Friday morning in support of the strike. 

The strike was called to bring forth certain demands like reduction of fuel prices, removal of the toll plaza, simplification of the e-way bill, removal of GST from third-party premium.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) calls itself the apex body of transporters representing over 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakh buses, tourist taxi and cab operators.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Truck striketruckers strikeStrike in MaharashtraAIMTCTamil NaduDelhiMP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close