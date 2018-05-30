Unable to marry his girlfriend, dejected Pakistani national walks up to Indian border 'to get killed'

FEROZPUR: Unable to marry his girlfriend, a dejected Pakistani national decided to walk up to the Indian side of the international border hoping to get killed by a BSF bullet but was instead arrested and put behind bars.

According to reports, 32-year-old Mohammad Asif was apprehended by 118 Battalion of the Border Security Force on Monday near the Mabboke border post.

Asif was later handed over to the Mamdot Police by the BSF officials.

During his interrogation, Asif told officials that he walked towards the Indian border hoping that a bullet from the BSF jawans would pierce his heart and end his sufferings.

He initially wanted to hang himself but changed the plan as that would not have been the right thing to do during the holy month of Ramzan.

Asif, a resident of Jalloke village in Pakistan's Kasur district, was madly in love with the sister-in-law of his eldest brother Atik-ur-Rehman.

Asif decided to end his life after twice being denied permission by the woman's family to marry her.

Both Asif and the woman's family strongly disapproved of their relationship, which forced him to think of ending his life.

Asif claimed that he and his girlfriend wanted to get married but the woman was forced to marry someone else.

The woman got divorced sometimes back. Asif again pleaded with his family to let him marry her, but they refused this time too.

Asif comes from a well-off family that owns around 25 acres of land and has also cleared his senior secondary exams.

Asif has been booked under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act, according to Station House Officer (SHO) of Mamdot Police Station, Rashpal Singh.

(With PTI inputs)