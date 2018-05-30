UP shocker: ‘Jilted lover’ puts vermillion on 17-year-old girl before setting her on fire

UNNAO: A 17-year-old girl died after suffering burn injuries, with her family alleging that she was set afire by a jilted lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The girl’s family said in a police complaint that the accused barged into her house and put vermillion on her forehead before pouring kerosene.

The girl was rushed to a hospital by villagers where doctors pronounced her dead, police said. A case was lodged on the complaint of the father of the deceased and investigation is on, they added.

Superintendent of Police Harish Kumar, however, said preliminary investigation suggest that it could be a case of suicide as the girl was in a relationship with the man and was unhappy as his marriage had been fixed somewhere else.