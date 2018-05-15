Under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi, at least 12 feared dead

Lucknow: An under-construction flyover in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday evening with at least 12 feared dead and many more trapped under the debris.

A portion of the flyover near Varanasi's cantonment area railway station came down on several people - possibly labourers. Rescue operations began soon after with at least three JCBs at the spot. A boundary wall next to the flyover was also demolished to allow bigger vehicles to assist in operations.

Officials from local administration have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the incident and news agency ANI reports that he has directed deputy CM Keshav Maurya and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to reach Varanasi at the earliest. He has also instructed local administration to speed up rescue operations.