Varanasi flyover collapse kills at least 15, authorities ascertain cause of mishap

A day after at least 15 people were killed as an under-construction flyover collapse in Varanasi on Tuesday, authorities said on Wednesday that an investigation to ascertain the cause of the mishap is underway. Refusing to divulge any details as of now, an official appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government said that any statement on the same would be made only after all records are checked and investigation is complete.

Raj Pratap Singh, a member of the committee constituted by Yogi Adityanath government to probe the flyover collapse in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I can`t say anything at this moment. Until we complete the investigation, talk to everyone concerned and check all the records, it won`t be right to say anything.”

Varanasi district magistrate Yogeshwar Mishra said that all compensation will be given to the victims and their relatives at the earliest. He told news agency ANI, "We are waiting for the findings that will come in investigation. I don't want to comment on anything right now. All compensation will be given to victims soon."

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced ex-gratia for the affected families and met the victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital late Tuesday night.

A portion of the flyover near Varanasi's cantonment area railway station came down on several people - possibly labourers. Several vehicles, including a mini bus, got crushed under the debris. An eyewitness of the incident said, "I was 50 meters away from where a portion of the flyover came down. Everyone around the area panicked and began screaming."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an address on Karnataka Assembly election results at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. The Prime Minister said that he had talked to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue and offered all help by the central government.