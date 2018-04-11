Unnao rape case gets murkier, complainant says she was locked up by DM, alleges threat to life

The alleged rape case involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar seems to be getting murkier as fresh allegations have been made against the leader. The alleged victim, whose father died in police custody in Unnao, has now alleged that she was kept locked after she blamed the BJP MLA for rape. She has claimed that she was locked in a room by a District Magistrate.

The allegations were supported by the alleged victim’s sister, who claimed that they were earlier kept at the residence of the District Magistrate and later taken to a hotel in the area. She further said that they fear threat to life if they returned to their village.

The fresh allegations came even as the uncle of the alleged victim said that he wanted to meet BJP president Amit Shah over the issue while accused MLA’s wife Sangita met UP Director General of Police at his residence seeking “justice” for her husband.

Meanwhile, a woman, Shashi Singh, earlier named by the alleged victim has come out in support of Sengar. She has claimed that the complainant had nine months back accused her son of rape and sent him to jail. “She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA,” said Shashi.

An alleged phone call recording of a conversation between the rape accused MLA and the uncle of the woman who accused him has also appeared, suggesting that the lawmaker was pressuring him to withdraw the complaints against him.

In the recording, Sengar can purportedly be heard as saying that the matter should be brought to an end. "Whatever has happened, has happened. You come to me. Am I closer to you or someone else? Let us start a new chapter," he is heard saying in the phone conversation. "Stop everybody, tell everyone to remain calm."

Speaking to Zee News about the said conversation, Sengar however denied making the call. "Let investigations happen, do not jump to conclusions. Whoever is guilty should be punished. I did not make any phone calls. If charges against me are proven, I will leave politics," he said.

Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the recorded conversation.

Reports said that the special investigation team (SIT) has met the woman who levelled rape charges on the BJP MLA and even attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the SIT is slated to submit initial probe findings to the Chief Minister by Wednesday evening.

Accused MLA Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and four others – namely Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu – have been arrested in the case so far. The MLA’s brother had allegedly beaten the father of the alleged victim after he was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

Reacting to the rape allegations and custodial death, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report in the case, and asking the authorities to ensure no further harassment to the family concerned.