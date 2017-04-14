US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS caves in Afghanistan: India hails move, calls for action against LeT, JuD

New Delhi: Following the MOAB (Mother of All Bombs) bombing over the Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province by the US, the Indian political fraternity on Friday applauded the move, calling out to other nations to come together against terror.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP SubramanianSwamy called the move super, and asked out for a cooperative action against the menace of terror.

US President Trump's blasting with Mother of all bombs the ISIS hideout in Afghanistan is Super. Need US Israel India compact against terror — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari called out for more such actions in order to put an end to other growing terrorist groups.

If US can drop MOAB on ISIS Khorasan-how is LET, Jaish -e- Mohmmad ,Jamat-Ul-Dawa any different? Why not one on Muridke? Terror is seemless — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 14, 2017

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump dubbed the MOAB bombing as a successful event, saying the country is proud of its army.

"We are very very proud of our military. Gave military full authorisation. Another successful event," Trump said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer had earlier confirmed that the U.S. dropped the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "Mother of All Bombs" or "MOAB," over the Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province to destroy a tunnels and caves network of the Islamic State.

"At 7 pm local time in Afghanistan last night the U.S. military used the GBU 43 Weapon. It is a large, powerful and accurately delivered weapon. We targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely making it easy for them to target the U.S. military advisors and afghan forces in the area," Spicer said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Spicer added that they used all necessary precaution to avoid civilian causalities and collateral damage.

Asserting that the United States takes the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) very seriously, Spicer said that U.S. has denied operational space to the terror group in order to defeat them.

"The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously, and in order to defeat the group, we must deny them operational space, which we did." he said.

According to CNN, a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB and also known as the " mother of all bombs" is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided ammunition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb.

This is the first time a MOAB has been used in the battlefield, according to the US officials. This ammunition was developed during the Iraq War.

With ANI inputs