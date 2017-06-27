Vision of `New India` and `Make America Great Again` shows convergence of ideas: Top 10 quotes of PM Modi

Washington: PM Narendra Modi on his 4th America visit met newly sworn in President Donald Trump for the first time. Both the leaders praised each other and promised for utmost cooperation to strengthen future ties.

Here are the top 10 quotes of PM Modi.

1/ President Trump has welcomed me with immense warmth. This is an honour for the 1.25 billion people of India.

2/ America is the worlds oldest democracy and India is the worlds biggest democracy, together we can give a lot to the world and for that America's leadership is very important.

3/ Both India and USA are global engines of growth. Eliminating terrorist save havens is among the topmost priorities for us.

4/India is committed to peace in Afghanistan, rebuilding that country is our top priority.

5/ Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas were are actively looking at.

6/ My visit and our talks will mark a very important page in the history of cooperation and collaboration between the two nations.

7/My vision of `New India` and President Trump`s vision of `Make America Great Again` shows convergence of ideas that will open up new avenues for people of both countries.

8/We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation. This would be in line with "America strengthening India's defence capabilities.

9/Bilateral defence, technology, trade and manufacturing partnerships will improve so they benefit both countries.

10/I specially thank President Trump for his kind words about India and his enthusiasm towards a vibrant India. I would like to welcome him and his family for a visit to India.