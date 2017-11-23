Walls, tunnels, barracks: How China is digging in just short of disputed Doklam area

New Delhi: China is learnt to have pushed back its flag 400 metres behind the disputed area in Doklam where its soldiers were in eyeball-to-eyeball with their Indian counterparts earlier this year. However, it has also been learnt that rampant construction work has since begun here.

Sources in the Intelligence Bureau have told Zee News that China has built a tall wall 400 metres behind the disputed area in Doklam and is undertaking massive construction work here. As many as 16 barracks have been built to accommodate an increased troop presence. Six tunnels have also been dug in the area, apart from sheds numbering anywhere between 23 and 27. There are also over 200 tents here and many surveillance systems have been set up - possibly to keep an eye on the movement of Indian forces.

The wall itself has reportedly been built to keep construction activities out of plain sight.

Indian security agencies believe the construction activities may be a sign of China taking a more permanent position in the area even as it forces local Bhutanese people to relocate away from here.

Meanwhile, India too has been ramping up the infrastructure all along the Sino-India border with the Indian Army ramping up road infrastructure. Source-based reports say Army headquarters has also ordered over 1,000 dual track mine detectors to enhance Corps of Engineers' mine detection capability.

The tensions had reached a peak when Chinese forces, on June 16, had attempted to illegally build a road in the area claimed by Bhutan. Following this, Indian forces intervened to stop the construction as it posed a security risk to the 'Chicken's Neck' - the narrow corridor connecting India with its northeastern states.

Tensions may have come down several notches since the 73-day standoff but both sides continue to maintain high operational vigil here.