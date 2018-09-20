हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Watch: Jet Airways midair flight scare as passengers fall sick, bleed

At least 30 passengers onboard a Jet Airways flight fell sick, some bleeding form nose and ears, after the attending crew forgot to maintain cabin pressure.

Reuters photo
NEW DELHI: Taking note of Thursday's Jet Airways incident, where several passengers onboard fell sick, Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry report on it.

The Ministry requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to file its report immediately on the issue. 

At least 30 passengers onboard a Jet Airways  9W 0697 Mumbai-Jaipur flight fell sick after the attending crew forgot to maintain cabin pressure. Several passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding while others complained of headache. 

The attending crew was immediately de-rostered. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

“After we took off the AC malfunctioned, then air pressure system malfunctioned too and oxygen masks came out. Some of us experienced nose bleeding and headache,” said Darshak Hathi, a  passenger onboard the flight. He also shared a video.

“The flight landed at Mumbai airport after an hour & we were told that we will be shifted to a different flight. This is an unfortunate incident,” Hathi added.

“Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight today made an air turn back due to loss in cabin pressure. The aircraft, with 166 guests and 5 crew landed normally in Mumbai. All guests were deplaned safely. First aid was administered to guests who complained of bleeding nose etc,” said a Jet Airways spokesperson.

“The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight,” added the spokesperson.
 

