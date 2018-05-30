Watch: With a broad smile, PM Narendra Modi flies kite with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta

JAKARTA: On the second day in his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filmed flying a kite with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The two leaders – with broad smiles on their faces – flew kites in a kite exhibition in Jakarta. Watch the video below:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo fly kites at a Kite exhibition in Jakarta pic.twitter.com/pQg39OgvOZ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

PM Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a Kite exhibition in Jakarta pic.twitter.com/RpILedrIOF — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

PM Modi landed in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, in the first leg of the ongoing of three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. “This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests,” tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi held talks with President Widodo, also visited various places.

“Both Leaders held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and provided strategic directions that would further enhance the solid and expanding relations between the two countries,” said a release from Ministry of External Affairs.

On May 31, Modi will make a brief stopover in Malaysia on his way from Indonesia to Singapore to meet newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, who governed for more than two decades became, at the age of 92, the world`s oldest elected leader earlier thius month.

On June 1, Modi will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and then hold a summit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Later in the evening, he will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in the Track I annual inter-governmental security forum.

