What did I say that I am being termed as a traitor: Naseeruddin Shah

Ajmer, Rajasthan: Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday defended his comment on how he is concerned for his children in the prevailing situation in India, and said he said it because he is a worried Indian.

In a video message on YouTube, Shah had said that more importance is being given to the death of a cow than the death of a police officer in some areas. He also said that he is worried for his children who did not receive any religious education. "What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?" the critically-acclaimed actor said on Friday.

Shah's justification comes after he was widely questioned for his remarks on what he believes is a precarious situation prevailing in the country. He was also trolled on social media even though there were voices in his support too.

Previously, Shah was trolled online after he posted a Facebook message calling India cricket captain Virat Kohli as the 'world's worst-behaved' player.