When 'ease of doing business' replaces 'ease of corruption': Jaitley attacks UPA

NEW DELHI: Launching fresh salvo, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday took to Twitter to criticise the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The difference between the UPA and NDA-“The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business" — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 1, 2017

Jaitley's tweet came hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked his statements on recent ease of business report.

"Everyone knows the reality of Ease of doing business. Dr Jaitley, this thought is good to keep yourself happy," he tweeted.

सबको मालूम है “ease of doing business” की हकीकत, लेकिन

ख़ुद को खुश रखने के लिए "Dr Jaitley" ये ख्याल अच्छा है — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 1 November 2017

On Monday, the FM praised the World Bank report which put India at 100 in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

India rose by 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer.