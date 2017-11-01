Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
When 'ease of doing business' replaces 'ease of corruption': Jaitley attacks UPA

Recent World Bank report put India at 100, up by 30 places, in the Ease of Doing Business rankings

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 16:13 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Launching fresh salvo, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday took to Twitter to criticise the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. 

Jaitley's tweet came hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked his statements on recent ease of business report.

"Everyone knows the reality of Ease of doing business. Dr Jaitley, this thought is good to keep yourself happy," he tweeted.  

On Monday, the FM praised the World Bank report which put India at 100 in the Ease of Doing Business rankings

India rose by 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer. 

