When Tej Pratap Yadav met Aishwarya Rai at Patna airport – See pic

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, met his soon-to-be wife Aishwarya Rai at Patna airport on Sunday. While Tej Pratap was returning to Patna from New Delhi after meeting his father Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Aishwarya was leaving for the national capital.

The duo met at the airport and clicked some photographs together. They sat in VIP lounge of Patna airport for some time and spoke to each other. A few relatives of Aishwarya, too, were present on the occasion.

Aishwarya later left for Delhi to shop for her wedding. The photos soon went viral on social media and WhatsApp. While Tej Pratap was dressed in a sky blue coloured shirt and jeans, Aishwarya was in a white coloured kurta with pink flower prints and blue jeans.

The engagement ceremony has been fixed for April 18 at Patna's Maurya hotel while the wedding will take place on May 12 at Patna Veterinary College ground. Hundreds of VVIPs are expected to attend the wedding. According to close family sources the guest list is likely to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several central ministers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ministerial colleagues and chief ministers of several states.

While Tej Pratap is a MLA in Bihar, Aishwarya completed her MBA from Amity University in Noida near Delhi. The marriage was fixed following a meeting between Rabri Devi and Aishwarya's father Chandrika Prasad Rai and mother Poornima Rai. Chandrika Prasad rai has been a minister in Lalu and Rabri ministries and his father Daroga Prasad Rai was the chief minister of Bihar for about 11 months in 1970.

Aishwarya is from Chapra in Bihar and has a younger sister Ayushi Rai, who is an engineer. She also has a younger brother Apurva Rai, who is pursuing law.