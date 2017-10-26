Where are anti-romeo squads: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Adityanath on Swiss couple assault

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over an alleged attack on a Swiss couple in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.

Addressing mediapersons in Lucknow over the attack on the couple, the Samajwadi Party leader questioned the anti-romeo squads, one of the first initiatives of Yogi Adityanath after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

“What happened to anti-romeo squads? A couple visiting Fatehpur Sikri were beaten when they tried to click a selfie,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

This comes even as the central government has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday morning that she had sought a report from the state government and that ministry officials would reach the injured Swiss couple in hospital.

The couple, hailing from Lausanne in Switzerland, was chased and badly thrashed by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

The attack had left the couple battered and bruised. From Agra, the couple was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the couple had arrived in India on September 30 and reached Agra on Saturday. Following a visit to Taj Mahal, they reached Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

They were roaming around the railway station when some miscreants started stalking them. This led to a clash between the couple and the miscreants, during which one of them hit Quentin's head several times.

The group also attacked Marie who then raised an alarm and people from the area rushed to their help, while the miscreants fled.

The couple was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later shifted to Apollo hospital in the national capital.

ANI claimed that an FIR had been registered against four unknown persons. One arrest has been made in connection with the case.