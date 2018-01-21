Will share vision for India’s future engagement with international community at World Economic Forum: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

In a series of tweets, the PM said, "At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community."

"I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he added.

"The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," PM Modi further said.

I look forward to my first visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, at the invitation of India’s good friend and Founder of the WEF, Prof Klaus Schwab. The theme of the Forum, “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World” is both thoughtful and apt. @wef #IndiaMeansBusiness — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

Apart from the events for the @wef, I look forward to my separate bilateral meetings with the President of the Swiss Confederation H. E. Mr. @alain_berset and Prime Minister of Sweden H. E. Mr. Stefan Lofven. @SwedishPM #IndiaMeansBusiness — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

PM Modi will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday. The Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants.

The summit is also being attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emannuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, among others.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th WEF annual meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains.

WEF chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open on Monday evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

It will be followed by honouring Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John with the annual 'Crystal Awards' for their respective work towards improving the state of the world.

The evening will also see a ballet performance, while India will host the 'welcome reception' with the country's "exquisite cuisine and age-hold Yoga heritage as well as the spirit of a young, innovative New India".

The official sessions will begin on Tuesday. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997.

During his 24-hour-visit, he will also host a dinner for CEOs from across the world - 20 of Indian companies and 40 from elsewhere - on Monday evening and will interact with a large gathering of 120 members of WEF's international business community on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Besides, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, among other pull-asides, as per the government officials.

PM Modi will be accompanied by six union ministers - Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, MJ Akbar and Jitendra Singh.

The CEO delegation, led by apex industry body CII, will include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Azim Premji, Rahul Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak and Ajay Singh, among others.

(With PTI inputs)