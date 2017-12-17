With an eye on 2018 polls, PM Modi kicks-off BJP campaign in Meghalaya and Mizoram

AIZWAL/SHILLONG: Kickstarting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) campaign in poll-bound Meghalaya and Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two massive public rallies in Aizwal and Shillong on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was visiting the two states to inaugurate the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project here in Meghalaya and hydroelectric power project in Mizoram, apart other development projects.

Meghalaya and Mizoram state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2018. The BJP is already in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It is a part of the ruling coalition in Nagaland, which will go to polls in 2018.

In his first visit to Mizoram after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi raked up North East's lack of connectivity and development issues.

“It is said that the lack of connectivity is one of the biggest hurdles in the path of development of the North Eastern Region. My Government wants to do 'Transformation by Transportation' through investment in infrastructure to change the face of the North Eastern Region,” said Modi.

PM Modi further said that the Centre is executing 15 new rail line projects of 1385 kilometers length in North East at a cost of over Rs 47,000 crore.

In Meghalaya, the Prime Minister spoke about making Meghalaya a top tourist destination.

“During my last visit to Meghalaya in May 2016, I spoke about promotion of tourism in the State. We want to make Meghalaya a top tourism destination. Government of India has sanctioned around Rs 100 crores for development of tourist destinations in the state,” he said.

Stressing the need for connectivity to ensure development in the north-eastern region (NE).

The Prime Minister also announced that his government had released around Rs 470 crore under the Pradhan Manti Gram Sadak Yojana to construct 700-km road connecting over 100 villages.

Modi also announced that Rs 180 crore had been earmarked for the expansion of Shillong airport.