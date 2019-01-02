हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woman injured in celebratory firing by ex-MLA in Delhi farmhouse

Zee News correspondent Raju Raj reports that a police complaint has been filed against the former MLA who is absconding. No one at the party is willing to speak to the cops.

New Delhi: Welcoming the new year turned unfortunate for a woman at a Delhi farmhouse when she was hit by a bullet - fired reportedly in celebration - at a farmhouse in Delhi. The shot was fired by former JDU MLA Raju Singh who was the host of the party at the farmhouse registered in his mother's name.

The woman - Archana and her husband Vikas Gupta had gone to Raju's farmhouse in Fathehpurberi on December 31 evening to celebrate the new year along with many other guests. Vikas and Gupta were friends. It is reported that minutes before midnight, Raju pulled out a gun and fired a couple of rounds in the air in celebration - one hitting Archana's head. According to the police complaint filed by Vikas, Archana fell to the ground immediately and blood began flowing from her head. She was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj immediately where her medical condition remains grave.

Vikas then filed a police complaint and a case has been registered against Raju who is absconding. While cops have launched a manhunt for him, the CCTV footages from the area are also being scanned for clues. What is shocking though is that there were a number of guests at the party but no one is willing to speak to the cops about the incident.

