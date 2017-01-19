Zakir Naik's NGO IRF has investment of Rs 100 crore in real estate business: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency on Thursday said that Zakir Naik's NGO Islamic Research Foundation has investment of Rs 100 crore in real estate business.

The premier probe agency said 78 Indian bank accounts of Zakir Naik are under scanner.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last year had imposed an immediate ban on IRF for five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA had filed cases against Naik under the UAPA for allegedly promoting enmity between groups on religious and racial grounds, and raided over a dozen offices, residential premises, his Peace TV offices, and other locations, besides freezing a bank account of his NGO.

Naik first shot into the limelight when his name cropped up during the investigations into the Dhaka terror strike on July 1 after one of the terrorists allegedly claimed to have been inspired by his speeches.

Since then Naik has not returned to India and has been mostly travelling and preaching in Africa and Middle East, though he addressed the Mumbai media once via teleconference in July.