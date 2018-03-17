Zee India Conclave: Pray for Amitabh Bachchan's health, hurts when he doesn't give credit for what I did for him: Amar Singh

NEW DELHI: It has been long since the ties between Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan were severed but the former Samajwadi Party leader is still hurt. When asked whether the two are still friends, he said: "Amitabh Bachchan is not well. I pray for his good health...I have not taken any favours nor have done any favours to them. I do not want anything from them but the least they can do is accept it. It hurts if they do not even accept it," he said while speaking at the Zee India conclave on Saturday.

He has often been accused of creating rifts in the families of those he is associated with, Responding to the allegation, he said in his inimitable style: "This is a compliment for me that I have the power of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh."

He also said that he never left Samajwadi Party but was expelled twice. "Naresh Agrawal and Ramgopal Yadav scripted to oust me out of the SP through Akhilesh Yadav. I stopped talking to Mulayam Singh Yadav as whenever I spoke to him Akhilesh would start accusing me of misleading his father, so I stopped talking to him," he said.

"I belong to Mulayam Singh Yadav era. He never fired him. As he grew old, there was a dispute in the family, and I became the target. Later Mulayam himself became the target," he said.

Recalling how his health turned worse, he said that he is lucky that he is still alive. "From 1996 to 2009, I did not pay any attention to my life and kept working. In 2009, both my kidneys failed and the priority was to save my life. I was declared dead by doctors. I'm lucky that I survived," he said

Amar Singh was speaking at Zee India Conclave. Before Amar Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke at the summit.