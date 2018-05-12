Death penalty to convict for rape and murder of 4-month-old girl in Indore

INDORE: The Indore district court on Saturday announced death sentence to the convict in the rape and murder case of an infant in Rajwada area of the city. The blood-soaked body of the four-month-old infant was recovered from the basement of a building in Indore on April 20. The police, from CCTV footage, identified the accused as the uncle of the infant.

Earlier on Saturday, the court convicted the accused of the crime, finding him guilty under various sections including POCSO act.

The accused reportedly said that he did not do anything with the child when asked if he wanted to say something.

The incident, whose timing coincided with the ongoing protests against Unnao, Surat and Kathua rape cases, had shocked the entire nation.

"The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family," had said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore.

The convict and the infant's parents knew each other and sold balloons on streets.

"The accused is seen carrying the infant in CCTV images of around 4:45am on April 20. He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon," he said.