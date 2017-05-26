close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China says considering tighter controls on yuan currency

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:32

China said Friday it is considering a change to its mechanism for managing its currency to buffer it against market forces, in an apparent step back from liberalisation pledges.

The potential new system would introduce a "counter-cyclical factor" to China`s current system of allowing the yuan to trade within a government-set band, according to a statement on the website of the Foreign Exchange Trade System, an agency under the People`s Bank of China.

The statement did not explain how the mechanism would work but said it would take into account the country`s economic "fundamentals" as a counter to market forces.

"The goal is to properly hedge" against fluctuations based on market sentiment and "to ease the potential herd effect," it said, adding that the current system was vulnerable to "irrational expectations".

China only allows the yuan to rise or fall two percent on either side of rate fixed daily.

The band has been in place for more than a decade, gradually widened over the years, and authorities have taken steps to make it more market-based, earning plaudits for China and helping the yuan gain greater world recognition.

Last October, it joined the dollar, pound, yen and euro in the IMF`s "special drawing rights" reserve currency basket.

But since last year, the yuan has plummeted to its lowest levels against the dollar in several years as the greenback spiked and Chinese investors and businesses moved huge sums of money offshore.

The move "sounds like an increased role for the fixing to be nudged away from where markets would set it," Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney, told Bloomberg News.

"The authorities` actions give the impression that they are more worried about yuan stability than declared in their public statements."

China has pledged to allow market forces to play a bigger role in its capital markets.

But besides a slowing economy, authorities are currently grappling with mounting debt that this week earned China its first credit rating downgrade in nearly three decades, from Moody`s.

Having greater control over the currency could help authorities maintain yuan stability during the debt-reduction campaign.
 

TAGS

ChinaChina currencyChina marketPeople's Bank of ChinaChina Foreign Exchange Trade SystemYuan currencyChinese investorsWestpac Banking Corpdebt-reduction campaign

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore
Companies

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO
Automobiles

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offer
Automobiles

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offe...

ITC stock up 3%, m-cap surges Rs 10,872 crore post Q4
Markets

ITC stock up 3%, m-cap surges Rs 10,872 crore post Q4

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore
Companies

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore

GST will lead to more organised logistics sector: Icra
Economy

GST will lead to more organised logistics sector: Icra

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video