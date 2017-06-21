close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

E-payments will support China's economic rebalancing: Moody's

The rapid rise of third-party electronic payments is boosting China`s online consumer market growth and it will support its economy`s rebalancing, a Moody`s report said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 12:44

Beijing: The rapid rise of third-party electronic payments is boosting China`s online consumer market growth and it will support its economy`s rebalancing, a Moody`s report said.

The value of the third-party e-payments in China has grown at an annual rate of more than 100 per cent since 2015, offering consumers an alternative to banks` payment channels at lower transaction costs, said the credit rating agency.

The growth stimulates online consumption and services, benefiting internet companies and service companies along the supply chain, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

In the long term, the development of e-payments and overall growth of e-commerce would encourage China`s economic rebalancing toward consumption from investment, Moody`s said.

It would support growth of the service sector, which would boost employment and consumption, and in turn stimulate more e-payments, it added.

 

TAGS

Electronic paymentsChina online consumer marketMoody`s reportChina online consumptione-paymentsE-commerce

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
International Business

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears

Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI
Economy

Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit...

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is all you need to know
Economy

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is a...

Air India Saavan Special 2017 sale gets over today; buy tickets at just Rs 706
Companies

Air India Saavan Special 2017 sale gets over today; buy tic...

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
International Business

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Saudi family tax creates big financial burden for Indians; 100 riyals for each dependent per month
International Business

Saudi family tax creates big financial burden for Indians;...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video