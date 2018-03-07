Forbes 10 richest women in the world in 2018

New Delhi: Walmart heiress Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.

Forbes has estimated Walton's wealth at $46 billion followed by Loreal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyer whose wealth has been estimated at $42.2 billion.

Forbes billionaires rankings has found that 256 women made the 2018 rich list, and touted it an all-time high. Their collective net worth topped $1 trillion, up 20 percent since last year, Forbes added.

Overall, there are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Check out 10 richest women in the world in 2018

1. Alice Walton

Company: Walmart

Country: USA

Net Worth: $46 billion

2. Francoise Bettencourt Meyer

Company: Loreal

Country: France

Net Worth: $42.2 billion

3. Sussane Klatten

Company: BMW

Country: Germany

Net Worth: $25 billion

4. Jacqueline Mars

Company: Mars

Country: USA

Net Worth: $23.6 billion

5. Yang Huiyan

Company/business: Real Estate

Country: China

Net Worth: $21.8 billion

6. Laurene Powell Jobs

Company: Apple

Country: USA

Net Worth: $18.8 billion

7. Gina Rinehart

Company/business: Mining

Country: Australia

Net Worth: $17.4 billion

8. Iris Fontbona and family

Company/business: Mining

Country: Chile

Net Worth: $16.3 billion

9. Abigail Johnson

Company/business: Money Management

Country: USA

Net Worth: $15.9 billion

10. Charlene de Carvalho

Company: Heineken

Country: Netherlands

Net Worth: $15.8 billion