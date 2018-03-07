Forbes 10 richest women in the world in 2018

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Walmart heiress Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 09:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Walmart heiress Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.

Forbes has estimated Walton's wealth at $46 billion followed by Loreal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyer whose wealth has been estimated at $42.2 billion.

Forbes billionaires rankings has found that 256 women made the 2018 rich list, and touted it an all-time high. Their collective net worth topped $1 trillion, up 20 percent since last year, Forbes added.

Overall, there are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Check out 10 richest women in the world in 2018

1. Alice Walton

Company: Walmart

Country: USA

Net Worth: $46 billion

2. Francoise Bettencourt Meyer

Company: Loreal

Country: France

Net Worth: $42.2 billion

3. Sussane Klatten

Company: BMW

Country: Germany

Net Worth: $25 billion

4. Jacqueline Mars

Company: Mars

Country: USA

Net Worth: $23.6 billion

5. Yang Huiyan

Company/business: Real Estate

Country: China

Net Worth: $21.8 billion

6. Laurene Powell Jobs

Company: Apple

Country: USA

Net Worth: $18.8 billion

7. Gina Rinehart

Company/business: Mining

Country: Australia

Net Worth: $17.4 billion

8. Iris Fontbona and family

Company/business: Mining

Country: Chile

Net Worth: $16.3 billion

9. Abigail Johnson

Company/business:  Money Management

Country: USA

Net Worth: $15.9 billion

10. Charlene de Carvalho

Company: Heineken

Country: Netherlands

Net Worth: $15.8 billion

 

