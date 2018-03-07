Forbes 10 richest women in the world in 2018

Walmart heiress Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.
Forbes has estimated Walton's wealth at $46 billion followed by Loreal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyer whose wealth has been estimated at $42.2 billion.
Forbes billionaires rankings has found that 256 women made the 2018 rich list, and touted it an all-time high. Their collective net worth topped $1 trillion, up 20 percent since last year, Forbes added.
Overall, there are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.
The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).
Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.
Check out 10 richest women in the world in 2018
1. Alice Walton
Company: Walmart
Country: USA
Net Worth: $46 billion
2. Francoise Bettencourt Meyer
Company: Loreal
Country: France
Net Worth: $42.2 billion
3. Sussane Klatten
Company: BMW
Country: Germany
Net Worth: $25 billion
4. Jacqueline Mars
Company: Mars
Country: USA
Net Worth: $23.6 billion
5. Yang Huiyan
Company/business: Real Estate
Country: China
Net Worth: $21.8 billion
6. Laurene Powell Jobs
Company: Apple
Country: USA
Net Worth: $18.8 billion
7. Gina Rinehart
Company/business: Mining
Country: Australia
Net Worth: $17.4 billion
8. Iris Fontbona and family
Company/business: Mining
Country: Chile
Net Worth: $16.3 billion
9. Abigail Johnson
Company/business: Money Management
Country: USA
Net Worth: $15.9 billion
10. Charlene de Carvalho
Company: Heineken
Country: Netherlands
Net Worth: $15.8 billion