close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head

US President Donald Trump has nominated Manisha Singh, a prominent Indian-American lawyer, to a key administration position in the State Department that would make her in charge of the country's economic diplomacy, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 17:10
Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head

Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated Manisha Singh, a prominent Indian-American lawyer, to a key administration position in the State Department that would make her in charge of the country's economic diplomacy, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

If confirmed by the Senate, Singh would replace Charles Rivkin as the assistant secretary of state for economic affairs, according to the White House.

She is currently chief counsel and senior policy adviser to senator Dan Sullivan.

The position has been vacant since January after Rivkin resigned following Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

A resident of Florida, Singh, 45, has served as the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, and as an aide to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational firms and working in-house at an investment bank.

She holds an LL.M degree in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D from the University of Florida College of Law and completed her a BA from the University of Miami at the age of 19.

Singh is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, she moved to Florida along with her parents as a child.

In an interview to Washington Examiner early this year, Singh said she worked on broader foreign policy component in the office of Senator Sullivan.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

US PresidentDonald TrumpManisha SinghIndian-American lawyerTrump administration positionAmerica economic diplomacyassistant secretary of state for economic affairs

From Zee News

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur plant
Companies

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur p...

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15
Companies

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15

India, China to set up working groups to promote exports
Economy

India, China to set up working groups to promote exports

Weekly Review: Rupee continues its aggressive appreciation for 3rd-straight week
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee continues its aggressive appreciation...

International Business

China invests $9.1 billion in Rosneft as Glencore, Qatar cu...

Gold slumps Rs 820 to Rs 30,530 on weak global cues
Bullion

Gold slumps Rs 820 to Rs 30,530 on weak global cues

Ram Vilas Paswan says panel to look into Jaypee homebuyers&#039; issue
Real Estate

Ram Vilas Paswan says panel to look into Jaypee homebuyers...

States red flag problem faced by traders on GSTN portal
Economy

States red flag problem faced by traders on GSTN portal

GST Council meet begins in Hyderabad
Economy

GST Council meet begins in Hyderabad

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video