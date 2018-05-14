Amazon Summer sale 2018 day 2: Top 10 smartphone offers

New Delhi: Amazon.in has kicked off its Summer Sale offering thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more.

The sale from May 13 to 16 is offering customers great deals and new launches across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Nivia and more. Special discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the mini sale, Amazon said in a statement.

Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 300, on all purchases above Rs 250. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering customers an additional cashback of 10 percent on shopping via the Bank's Debit and Credit Card and on EMI.

Here are the top smartphone offers on Amazon Summer sale 2018 sale day 2

Nokia 7 Plus

Rs 28,028

Available at Rs 25,999

Vivo Smarthones

Available between at 7,990 to Rs 22,990

Extra upto Rs 4,000 off on exchange

Redmi 5 Black (32 GB)

Rs 9,999

Available at Rs 8,999

Honor 7X (4GB + 32GB)

Rs 13,999

Available at Rs Rs 12,499

Extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange

Samsung On7 Pro

Rs 9,490

Available at Rs 6,990

Oppo smartphones

Available from 59,990 to Rs 24,990

Extra upto Rs 4,000 off on exchange

Redmi 5 Gold (16 GB)

Rs 8,499

Available at Rs 7,499

Samsung J Series

Available from Rs 7,690 to Rs 18,900

Extra off of Rs 2,000 on exchange

Moto G5S Plus (Bush Gold)

Rs 16,999

Available at Rs 12,999

Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange

Mi Max 2 (64GB)

Rs 17,999

Available at Rs 14,999