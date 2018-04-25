Reliance Jio offering 112 GB data for free – Know how to get it

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is yet again ready with its lucrative data offers for its subscribers offering 112 GB data for free.

Jio subscribers will have to avail the JioPhone Match Pass – an offer to watch all the IPL cricket matches on their mobile devices for free. Users can get upto 112 GB data with a validity of upto 56 days. Subscribers will have to ask any of their family or friends (10 of them) to get a JioPhone for themselves.

Once they get their JioPhone, the subscribers would be entitled to get a 4-day Jio Cricket data pack, with which they can watch all matches during these 4 days. The offer is valid till May 27.

Here is how the 112 GB offer works

For the first 4 friends who get a JioPhone, subscribers will get a 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days (2GB per day) for each friend



For the 5th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscribers will get a bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days (2GB per day)

Between the 6th and 9th friend who gets a JioPhone, subscribers will get an 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days (2GB per day) for each friend

For the 10th friend who gets a JioPhone, you get another Bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days (2GB per day)

New JioPhone buyers will get an 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days (2GB per day)

How to avail the JioPhone Match Pass Offer

Jio subscribers will have to pass on the toll-free number –1800-890-8900 to their friends who are interested in JioPhone.

Your friends will then have to to call the toll free number and enter your Jio number and the PIN code where they are located

Your friends can then visit a Jio retailer log on to Jio website to order online

Offer will be credited to you and your friend's Jio account