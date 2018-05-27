19 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar accident, police rubbish stone pelting reports

SRINAGAR: Nineteen personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Sunday morning after vehicle met with an accident in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The police said that the CRPF vehicle turned turtle after its driver lost control near the Bemina headquarter of the paramilitary force. Twenty one personnel were on board the vehicle which was part of a three-vehicle convoy.

The injured have been taken to JVC Hospital. Later, seven of them were moved to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar. One of the CRPF men is said to be in a critical condition after suffering injuries in the spinal cord and is being moved to Delhi for specialised treatment.

Officials said the incident took place around 5 am.

Some reports suggested that the accident took place after the vehicle was attacked by stone pelters. However, the police dismissed them and termed it as an accident. Police reportedly said that they have analysed the CCTV footage which shows that there was no stone pelting in the area and the mishap occurred as the CRPF driver lost control over the vehicle.

A case under relevant sections has been filed.